APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in September

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

