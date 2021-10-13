APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in September

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APT Systems stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01.
APT Systems Company Profile
