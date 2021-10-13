ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €44.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MT. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

