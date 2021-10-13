Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Arch Capital Group worth $74,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ACGL stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

