Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 580,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 602,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

