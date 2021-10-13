Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.