Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ardelyx worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 470,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

