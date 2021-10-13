Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 89,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,320. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.