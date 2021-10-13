Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.
