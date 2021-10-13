Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $374.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.16 and a 200 day moving average of $349.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

