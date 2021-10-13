Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,227 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.58% of Arista Networks worth $161,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $613,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,414 shares of company stock valued at $76,449,318 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.73. 4,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

