Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

