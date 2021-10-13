Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

ATRA traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 17,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

