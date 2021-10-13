Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 10,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 847,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $327,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

