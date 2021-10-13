AT&T (NYSE:T) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1053943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

