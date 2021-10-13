Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 383,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,100,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

