Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

ANZBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

