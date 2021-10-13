AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

AutoCanada stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

