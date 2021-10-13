Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Avantor worth $225,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

