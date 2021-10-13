Avast (LON:AVST) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Avast (LON:AVST) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

AVST opened at GBX 563.80 ($7.37) on Tuesday. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 582.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Avast’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

