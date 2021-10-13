Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $74.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 335.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.