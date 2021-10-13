Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

