Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Qualys worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.