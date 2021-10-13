Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 482,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of SLM worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

