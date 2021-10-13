Axa S.A. Has $8.66 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,811.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

