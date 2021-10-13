Axa S.A. Sells 3,266 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,205,000 after purchasing an additional 306,553 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.