Axa S.A. Sells 336,400 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 336,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

MRO stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

