AXA’s (AXAHY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.