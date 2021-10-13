Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.18. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

