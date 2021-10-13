AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.90-3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. AZZ has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

