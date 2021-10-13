Baader Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.13 ($162.50).

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday, hitting €55.62 ($65.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €80.88 and its 200-day moving average is €132.66. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a fifty-two week high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

