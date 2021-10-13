Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):

10/6/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

9/30/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

9/29/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/28/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

9/22/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

9/21/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

9/16/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

9/15/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

8/31/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

8/30/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

8/24/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

8/23/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.