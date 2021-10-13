Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):
- 10/6/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/30/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/29/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/28/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/22/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/21/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/16/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 9/15/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 8/31/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 8/30/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 8/24/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
- 8/23/2021 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
