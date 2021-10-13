Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $124.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,216. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

