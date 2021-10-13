Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

