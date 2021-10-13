Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 49,343 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

