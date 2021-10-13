Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

