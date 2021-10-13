Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $80.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

