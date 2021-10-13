Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KWT opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.