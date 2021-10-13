Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,238 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.33% of FB Financial worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

