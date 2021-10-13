Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,413 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 345.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Markel by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,258.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,243.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,215.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

