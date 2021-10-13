Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

