Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.22% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

