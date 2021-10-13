Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Chimera Investment worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CIM opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

