Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

