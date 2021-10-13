Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,476 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,301,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 56,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

