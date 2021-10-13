Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 124,922 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

