Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

