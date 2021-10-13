Bannix Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 20th

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Bannix Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

