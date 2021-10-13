Barclays Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,563.50 ($46.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,416.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
