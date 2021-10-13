Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.