Barclays Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Overweight

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ALV opened at $93.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

