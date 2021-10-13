Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

